New York Comic Con Drops First Look at 2022 Programming Schedule!

ReedPop, the world’s leading producer of pop culture events, today shared a first look at this year’s roster of buzzworthy programming for New York Comic Con, all taking place at the Javits Center in New York City on October 6-9, 2022. The biggest stars, studios, publishers, cosplayers, and more will take the stage throughout the weekend for panels covering a vast range of topics, offering something for every fan to enjoy.

Programming highlights for this year’s event include:

The Walking Dead

Cast and creatives of the flagship series The Walking Dead discuss the highly anticipated last episodes of the decade-long apocalyptic drama. Celebrate the monumental journey of this beloved series and characters as we follow their arcs in the recently launched final eight episodes of this epic final season on AMC and AMC+. Plus, a look at what is to come for the upcoming final episodes.

Saturday, Oct. 8, Main Stage

V/H/S/99: V/H/S Goes To Hell

On the heels of last year’s record breaking V/H/S/94, The Shudder Original Film V/H/S/99 is the latest feature in the hit found footage anthology franchise, V/H/S. Join the directors and producers for an in depth discussion on all things V/H/S, the epic last year of the 90s, and what’s sure to be the biggest, baddest, and most wildly savage film in the franchise yet!

The fifth installment in the hit horror V/H/S anthology franchise, V/H/S/99 debuts Thursday, October 20 only on SHUDDER. V/H/S/99 harkens back to the final punk rock analog days of VHS, while taking one giant leap forward into the hellish new millennium. In V/H/S/99, a thirsty teenager’s home video leads to a series of horrifying revelations.

Friday, Oct. 7, Room 401

Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches

Based on Lives of the Mayfair Witches, the best-selling Anne Rice trilogy, Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches is a new contemporary gothic romance series with a propulsive mystery set in a decaying mansion in New Orleans’ Garden District. Join the EPs and cast as they discuss the creative process and bringing these characters from page to screen, as well as share some behind-the-scenes anecdotes from filming in New Orleans. Plus, we will reveal an exclusive asset from the series, which will be debuting in early 2023.

Thursday, Oct. 6, Main Stage

Sunday Morning Tea With Two Highlanders & A Lord

Calling all Outlander fans! This is one you don’t want to miss! Kick off Sunday morning at New York Comic Con with a trip to the Scottish highlands. Join series stars Sam Heughan (Jamie Fraser), Duncan LaCroix (Murtaugh Fraser) and David Berry (Lord John Grey) along with series author Diana Gabaldon as they discuss their time working on such a beloved show and all things Outlander!

Sunday, Oct. 9, Empire Stage

Sam Heughan Saturday Evening Q&A

Calling all Sassenachs – Outlander returns to NYCC, this year with a very special opportunity! For the first time in NYCC history, the one and only Sam Heughan will be doing small group meet & greets, photo ops and a special Q&A on the Empire Stage! There are a variety of different packages and opportunities accessible to all Outlander fans. Sam will be attending the show all day Saturday and part of Sunday! For more information about packages, please visit

Saturday, Oct. 8, Empire Stage (Separately Ticketed Event)

“Let’s Get WEIRD” (The Roku Channel)

Come join the all-star cast and director of WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story. A Roku Original film streaming free on The Roku Channel this November 4th. MTV & Comedy Central’s Josh Horowitz will join Daniel Radcliffe, Evan Rachel Wood, director Eric Appel, and the legendary man himself, “Weird” Al Yankovic, to take us behind-the-scenes in an exclusive panel about the filming of this outrageously epic biopic.

Sunday, Oct. 9, Empire Stage

LET THE RIGHT ONE IN: Special Screening of the new SHOWTIME series, followed by Q&A with cast & creators

This special NYCC event will explore the new SHOWTIME series starring Oscar ® nominee Demián Bichir (A Better Life) and rising star Madison Taylor Baez, LET THE RIGHT ONE IN centers on Mark Kane (Bichir) and his daughter Eleanor Kane (Baez) whose lives were changed forever 10 years earlier when she was turned into a vampire. Locked in at age 12, perhaps forever, Eleanor lives a closed-in life, able to go out only at night, while her father does his best to provide her with the human blood she needs to stay alive. The series also stars Tony winner Anika Noni Rose (Dreamgirls, Power), Grace Gummer (Mr. Robot), Kevin Carroll (Snowfall), Ian Foreman (Merry Wish-Mas), Jacob Buster (Colony) and Nick Stahl (Fear the Walking Dead). With these emotionally charged and terrifying ingredients as a starting point, LET THE RIGHT ONE IN will upend genre expectations, turning a naturalistic lens on human frailty, strength and compassion.

Friday, Oct. 7, Room 405

GHOSTS EXCLUSIVE SCREENING AND PANEL

Welcome to Woodstone! TV’s #1 new series and fan favorite phenomenon GHOSTS, follows Samantha and Jay, a couple who learn that their new dream house is inhabited by ghosts that only Samantha can see and hear. Please join select cast members and executive producers for an exclusive sneak peek of an episode from Season Two followed by a lively and “spirited” moderated panel discussion.

Thursday, Oct. 6, Main Stage

BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War Ep. 1 Premiere Event by VIZ

In the must-see panel of NYCC, thousands of lucky fans will get to see episode one of BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War ahead of the simulcast! We’ll have special messages and an epic cosplay contest with amazing prizes. Don’t miss it!

Saturday, Oct 8, Empire Stage

VIZ Official Panel Featuring ULTRAMAN

Come experience one of VIZ’s unforgettable panels bursting with energy, games, prizes, and in this case, major announcements! Joining us for the fun are ULTRAMAN manga creators Eiichi Shimizu and Tomohiro Shimoguchi. Find out what it’s like working on this hit manga based on the legendary series!Friday, Oct 7, Room 405

Batwheels

The newest heroes of Gotham City are rolling into New York Comic Con for a special panel and screening featuring the premiere of two never-before-seen episodes of Batwheels. Join series producers and members of the voice cast for a look under the hood of DC’s first-ever Batman preschool animated series coming soon to Cartoonito on Cartoon Network and Cartoonito on HBO Max.

Sunday, Oct. 9, Room 401

Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo! Screening

Don your Halloween costume, and celebrate the spooky season with Scooby and the Mystery Inc. crew! Join us for an exclusive Scoobtober treat (no tricks, we promise) – the premiere screening of the all-new animated adventure, Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo! Enjoy games, goodies, giveaways and more!

Friday, Oct. 7, Room 401

Each year, NYCC brings together the biggest names in pop culture, the world’s top comic artists, and thousands of fans to celebrate the fandoms they love. This year’s guest announcements are just getting started, with previously announced guests including Oscar Isaac, star of Marvel’s Moon Knight, Star Wars, and Dune, literary greats Brandon Sanderson, Diana Gabaldon, R. L. Stine and Leigh Bardugo, comic legends Frank Miller, Greg Capullo and Frank Cho, and celebrity stars Freddie Prinze, Jr. (Star Wars Rebels, She’s All That), Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ Anson Mount and Melissa Navia, and SpongeBob SquarePants’ Tom Kenny and Rodger Bumpass. The full programming schedule, along with this year’s exhibitor and Artist Alley lists, will be released in the coming weeks.

Tickets are now on sale to the general public for New York Comic Con 2022. For fans who are unable to attend NYCC 2022 in person but still want to be part of the action all weekend long, digital tickets are also available. Fans can sign up for fan verification prior to purchasing tickets. Fans are also invited to sign up to become Popverse Superfans at thepopverse.com to receive access to convention coverage, how-to and shopping guides, deep dives into popular fandoms, and more.

NYCC takes place on October 6-9, 2022 at the Javits Center in NYC with a must-see slate of special guests, panelists, exhibitors, artists, and more. Stay up to date on the latest New York Comic Con news at NewYorkComicCon.com and on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Image courtesy of New York Comic Con