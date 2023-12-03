Get Daily Email
Home / A&E / 'A Haunting in Venice' Is Available Now on Blu-Ray

‘A Haunting in Venice’ Is Available Now on Blu-Ray

This fascinating mystery film is out now on Blu-Ray and comes with some good bonus content

‘A Haunting in Venice’ is out now on Blu-Ray

I can’t say I liked Murder on the Orient Express much. It felt long and just wasn’t much fun to watch unfold. Death on the Nile was better and did a great job bringing a beloved story to life on the big screen. When I heard A Haunting in Venice was coming out on Blu-Ray, I hoped I might get to watch it again. I was able to get a digital code for this movie and here is what I thought of it.

(c) 20th Century Studios

You can read the plot for A Haunting in Venice here:

A Haunting in Venice is set in eerie, post-World War II Venice on All Hallows’ Eve and is a terrifying mystery featuring the return of the celebrated sleuth, Hercule Poirot. Now retired and living in self-imposed exile in the world’s most glamorous city, Poirot reluctantly attends a séance at a decaying, haunted palazzo. When one of the guests is murdered, the detective is thrust into a sinister world of shadows and secrets.

(c) 20th Century Studios

I had a great time watching this movie again. Even though I knew how it ended, it was a joy to watch it unfold once more. Once this film comes to a close, life for Hercule Poirot is changed forever. ‘Murder, Death and Haunting’ was a lot of fun to watch as it took a look at the previous films and the work put in to bring this one to life. There are also some great deleted scenes.

(c) 20th Century Studios

A Haunting in Venice is available now on Blu-Ray, DVD and Digital. You can follow this film on Facebook and Instagram.

 

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

