‘A Haunting in Venice’ is out now on Blu-Ray

I can’t say I liked Murder on the Orient Express much. It felt long and just wasn’t much fun to watch unfold. Death on the Nile was better and did a great job bringing a beloved story to life on the big screen. When I heard A Haunting in Venice was coming out on Blu-Ray, I hoped I might get to watch it again. I was able to get a digital code for this movie and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for A Haunting in Venice here:

A Haunting in Venice is set in eerie, post-World War II Venice on All Hallows’ Eve and is a terrifying mystery featuring the return of the celebrated sleuth, Hercule Poirot. Now retired and living in self-imposed exile in the world’s most glamorous city, Poirot reluctantly attends a séance at a decaying, haunted palazzo. When one of the guests is murdered, the detective is thrust into a sinister world of shadows and secrets.

I had a great time watching this movie again. Even though I knew how it ended, it was a joy to watch it unfold once more. Once this film comes to a close, life for Hercule Poirot is changed forever. ‘Murder, Death and Haunting’ was a lot of fun to watch as it took a look at the previous films and the work put in to bring this one to life. There are also some great deleted scenes.

A Haunting in Venice is available now on Blu-Ray, DVD and Digital. You can follow this film on Facebook and Instagram.