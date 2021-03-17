Aaron Does Something Bold at Graduation in ‘Who Do You Love’

Some tough conversations will be had in ‘Who Do You Love’

Last time on Grown-ish, something unexpected happened between Zoey and Aaron. It was fun for both of them, but couldn’t have happened at a worse time. Neither one is sure what will happen next, but they know a chat will need to happen between them. After Zoey gets a surprise text from Aaron’s girlfriend, she fears the worst. Yet as this episode comes to a close, things end up going in a direction that takes Zoey by surprise. Now Aaron decides to make a bold statement at graduation in ‘Who Do You Love’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is my thoughts on it.

Who Do You Love

With the support of the senior class, Aaron turns his graduation ceremony into a protest against the University’s investment in private prisons. Zoey debates backing away from Aaron … but is that what they both want? Meanwhile, Jazz and Doug make a decision about their relationship.

At graduation Aaron decides to make a bold statement in 'Who Do You Love'. Meanwhile Zoey isn't sure what type of future her and Aaron may have, if any is possible at all. Turns out Jazz also ends up wondering they same thing about her and Doug, and things may not go how either of them hoped they would. Yet as this episode comes to a close, this season ends on a surprising note.

