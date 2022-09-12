Activist Franklin Eugene Continued His Work in Support of Women in Film and Inclusion in the Arts During the 79th Venice International Film Festival

—

Activist Franklin Eugene continued his international support diversity/inclusion in front and behind the camera by presenting awards to the 2022 Cultured Focus Magazine Awards recipients Daphne Di Cinto and Ainsle Alem Robson.

Cultured Focus Magazine held its annual star-studded Cultured Focus Awards Ceremony and Diversity in Film Symposium at 2:30 pm at Hotel Danieli, Venice, Italy, on Monday, September 5, 2022.

Franklin Eugene and noted actress and film producer Taylor Re’Lynn presented Daphne Di Cinto with the Cultured Focus Visionary in Film Award. An Actors Studio Drama School alumnus, she has played the Duchess of Hastings in the Netflix series Bridgerton. Di Cinto is the screenwriter, director, and producer of the short film “IL MORO” (THE MOOR), which will be screened during the program. Since its premiere, “IL MORO” has received great recognition and success. Named the winner of Best Italian Short Film at Fabrique du Cinéma Awards in late 2021, the short film went on to win Best Short Film at the 2022 Integrazione Film Festival in Bergamo, Italy, Italian Black Movie Awards 2022, Madrid Film Awards 2022 and Best Director of a Foreign Short Film at the Madrid International Film Festival 2022. “IL MORO” was also screened as part of the 2022 Cannes Film Festival’s “Short Film Corner.” Di Cinto’s deep understanding and connection to the historical material has seen her praised for her ‘precise and conscious directorial style’.

Franklin Eugene presented Ainslee Alem Robson with the Cultured Focus Innovation in Film Award for her stunning contributions to emerging entertainment technologies. Robson previously won Special Jury Prize for Ferenj: A Graphic Memoir in VR from the New Images Festival in Paris. The film was also an official selection at the 2020 Kaohsiung, SXSW, and Tribeca Film Festivals. For Robson’s latest project “KANDAKA”, she received the honor of being selected as one of 16 immersive projects from around the world that will participate in the 9th edition of the Venice Gap-Financing Market organized as part of the Venice Production Bridge to take place during the 79th Venice International Film Festival.

The awards presentation was held in conjunction with the Cultured Focus Symposium on Diversity in Film moderated by award-winning actress and writer Francesca Van Horne. Journalist Ekaterina Shevliakova will be the master of ceremonies. Film producer Taylor Re Lynn hosted the event.

Cultured Focus is an entertainment news magazine that provides the latest in arts and culture within the United States and globally. Since its creation in 2016, the magazine has interviewed the best talent from around the world, from A-list celebrities to business leaders and others making a positive impact.

Franklin Eugene is an American businessman, internationally awarded fashion designer, multiple award-winning film producer, activist, Global Patron of the Arts, and humanitarian. He is well recognized for his designs and men’s apparel. He came to prominence first in the Middle East, North Africa, and India and then globally subsequent to the launch of his eponymous fashion label in 201

