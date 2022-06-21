All About Ninjai- The Little Ninja

—

The movie and web series business in the modern-day world is a force to reckon with. It can rightly be regarded as the backbone of the entertainment industry. What is even more fascinating to see is the greater degree of inclusivity & availability of opportunities in the present times. Earlier, the movie or the television industry for that matter were all predominantly controlled by the West. American and European content used to be viewed by and large. However, with the passage of time, almost all countries have developed their unique forms of entertainment. This has also resulted in growth of entertainment sources.

While earlier, only specific genres like action, romance, thrill, etc. used to be prominent, things have changed now. Many countries have their own special genre that relates to their tradition and culture. One such genre is the Japanese genre of anime and ninja movies.

The Rise of Traditional Genres

Ever since technology has started to develop, markets and industries around the world have started to collaborate. The entertainment industry, or even more specifically the movie/web series/television industry is no different. Earlier, only region-specific content was available to be aired in most countries. However, as technology progressed, it led to a growth in rise and availability of content. People started having access to content from other regions & countries & this led to a growth in the number of viewers. Nowadays, people have access to content from all across the world at the click of a button.

This integration of markets acted as a motivator for regional content makers. The Japanese content makers are a leading example of this as they’ve been able to create a space for themselves. The Japanese are well known worldwide for their bravery and stalwart heroes. They have a rich history pertaining to samurai and ninja culture. What the Japanese have been able to do exceedingly well is to present their culture on the global front. In doing so, the Japanese content makers have been extremely successful. Today, ninja cartoons, movies and series are extremely popular everywhere. These movies and series have developed into a full-fledged genre on their own. Also, what has made Japanese content stand out is its combination with some amazing animations and graphics. The use of animations and graphics have taken Japanese regional content to another level.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

One Japanese web series pertaining to Ninjas and samurais is Ninjai . Ninjai was one of the earliest series relating to Ninjas and it became extremely popular. It displayed the real traits of a true Japanese ninja along with some amazing digital effects.

About Ninjai

Whenever we hear the word Ninja, it is often associated with a brave-spirited, well-built warrior. Thus, Ninjas are usually referred to as strong grown figures. However, Ninjai is an exception to this notion. It totally redefines the way Ninjas are perceived and looked upon. Rather than capturing the physical spirit, Ninjai has tried to capture the real essence of Ninja figures & their spirit.

Ninjai is the story of a young child who is depicted as a Ninja figure with exemplary bravery & spirit. He wanders from place to place in pursuit of soul searching. This drive to know about himself keeps him extremely dedicated to his journey and goal.

Ninjai as a character is extremely fascinating, lovable, and even acts as a great source of motivation. Ninjai, the protagonist of this story, is a young child with a child-like voice and innocence. In this series, he covers large distances, passes through various difficult terrains in order to satisfy his inner self. He is depicted as a character of a joyous and carefree nature. However, despite being a child, he doesn’t lose hope in the face of adversity.

When faced with opponents, Ninjai displays exemplary skills that a ninja possesses and fights bravely with all the demons. He fears no one and gets past each one of them to reach his ultimate destination. The character of Ninjai is symbolic of all the valuable traits that a samurai possesses in real life. It also goes on to show how kids belonging to these clans are trained from an early age. Ninjai during his journey experiences multiple things. These include positive emotions and experiences, feelings of anxiety, pressure, hopelessness, and even anger at times. However, he overcomes all of these to ensure that he achieves his ultimate goal.

Ninjai’s description would be incomplete without the mention of his best friend and companion- the little bird. Throughout the course of his journey, Ninjai is accompanied by this cute and chirpy little bird. The bird accompanies Ninjai through thick and thin and is always there by his side. The Ninjai and bird share an extremely close-knitted and affectionate relationship. Their love for each other knows no bounds and they discuss everything with each other. The bird acts as a source of motivation for Ninjai. The Ninjai too, turns to the little bird for advice every now and then. Thus, their relationship helps them get past the various difficulties that come their way.

Ninjai Popularity

As mentioned earlier in brief, what prompted Ninjai’s success and popularity was its unique combination of animations and graphics. Ninjai was made in a time when there was not much access to technology. However, it is to date regarded to be one of the best animated series of all time. Ninjai exhibits a brilliant series of animations, action sequences, transitions, etc. Also, the series has some really fascinating background pictures, effects and sounds. All in all, the series creates an altogether different vibe and provides a full-fledged samurai battlefield experience to the viewers.

What is even more surprising to know is the fact that the Ninjai series is a pure work of passion. The makers of this series didn’t even charge a single penny for working on this project. It was out of their sheer love for the Ninjai series that they worked so hard on this project. Thus, when the show stopped abruptly, everyone was left wondering what had happened. However, for all the Ninjai fans out there, the upcoming section has an amazing surprise in there for you.

Ninjai-The Movie

After a long-drawn wait of several years, Ninjai is ready to resurface in a better and different version. The makers of Ninjai have once again decided to get back together and create something interesting. If one is to believe the several claims being made, Ninjai is going to make its debut on the big screen. Yes, you heard it right! A ninjai movie is on the cards. All the Ninjai fans can certainly expect a bigger, better and life-like portrayal of their favorite character.

Several fan pages of Ninjai on YouTube and Twitter have made claims regarding the release of the movie. If one’s to go by the most popular & authentic fan pages, the movie is set to release later in 2022. Thus, most certainly, the wait for all the Ninjai fans present worldwide is over.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

With all the advancements in the field of graphics and technology, the Ninjai movie is certainly going to be grand. Thus, get ready to experience an altogether different experience while you watch and learn about Ninjai.

—

This content is brought to you by Steve Cole.

Shutterstock