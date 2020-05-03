Get Daily Email
The Good Men Project

Home / A&E / Another Children's Tale Gets a Prehistoric Twist in 'Pterapunzel'

Another Children’s Tale Gets a Prehistoric Twist in ‘Pterapunzel’

New spins get put on this story and has something for readers of all ages

‘Pterapunzel’ tells this story in a fun new way

I have been pretty impressed with the Once Before Time books. They have done a great job putting new spins on some well known stories. Cinderella Rex was a lot of fun to read, and Sleeping Bronty did a wonderful job adding new spins on this tale. When I heard about Pterapunzel I hoped I would get to read it. I was able to get a digital copy of this book and here is what I thought of it.

(c) Andrews McMeel Publishing

You can read the plot for Pterapunzel here:

In this prehistoric retelling of the classic story, Pterapunzel is held captive by a witch who wants Pterapunzel’s beautiful songs all to herself. When the unthinkable happens, Pterapunzel must find the strength to fly and be reunited with her bagpiper friend!

(c) Andrews McMeel Publishing

I had a great time reading this story. Although it started like most other versions of this story, it had some nice twists as it moved along. The new spins made it an exciting read, and the ending was pretty cool. If you are a fan of this series then this is a book you will want to read.

(c) Andrews McMeel Publishing

Pterapunzel comes out May 5th. You can pre-order this book on Amazon and at Barnes and Noble.

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

