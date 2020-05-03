Another Children’s Tale Gets a Prehistoric Twist in ‘Pterapunzel’

‘Pterapunzel’ tells this story in a fun new way

I have been pretty impressed with the Once Before Time books. They have done a great job putting new spins on some well known stories. Cinderella Rex was a lot of fun to read, and Sleeping Bronty did a wonderful job adding new spins on this tale. When I heard about Pterapunzel I hoped I would get to read it. I was able to get a digital copy of this book and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for Pterapunzel here:

In this prehistoric retelling of the classic story, Pterapunzel is held captive by a witch who wants Pterapunzel’s beautiful songs all to herself. When the unthinkable happens, Pterapunzel must find the strength to fly and be reunited with her bagpiper friend!

I had a great time reading this story. Although it started like most other versions of this story, it had some nice twists as it moved along. The new spins made it an exciting read, and the ending was pretty cool. If you are a fan of this series then this is a book you will want to read.

Pterapunzel comes out May 5th. You can pre-order this book on Amazon and at Barnes and Noble.