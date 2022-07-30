Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / A&E / ‘Batwheels’ Theme Song Revealed at San Diego Comic Con

‘Batwheels’ Theme Song Revealed at San Diego Comic Con

Fans were treated to a first look teaser at San Diego Comic Con for this animated series

by Leave a Comment

batwheels, tv show, computer animated, preschool, kids, theme song, teaser, sdcc, 2022, press release, cartoon network, hbo max

‘Batwheels’ teaser shown at San Diego Comic Con

Over the years there have been a good amount of Batman animated series. We have seen this caped crusader take on all kinds of villains and save Gotham City more than once. Yet there has never been a show like Batwheels before. At San Diego Comic Con a teaser was shown for this upcoming show and here is my thoughts on it.

batwheels, tv show, computer animated, preschool, kids, teaser, theme song, sdcc, 2022, press release, cartoon network, hbo max

(c) HBO Max

You can read the plot for Batwheels here:

Follow a group of young sentient super-powered vehicles as they defend Gotham City alongside Batman, Robin, and Batgirl.

batwheels, tv show, computer animated, preschool, kids, teaser, theme song, sdcc, 2022, press release, cartoon network, hbo max

(c) HBO Max

This looks like it will be a fun show. The theme song is catchy and we get to see these vehicles in all kinds of different situations. We see them help this group of heroes try to stop the villains in their tracks. Fans of these characters might want to check this teaser out.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Batwheels premieres on Cartoon Network and HBO Max September 17th.

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x