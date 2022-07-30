‘Batwheels’ Theme Song Revealed at San Diego Comic Con

‘Batwheels’ teaser shown at San Diego Comic Con

Over the years there have been a good amount of Batman animated series. We have seen this caped crusader take on all kinds of villains and save Gotham City more than once. Yet there has never been a show like Batwheels before. At San Diego Comic Con a teaser was shown for this upcoming show and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the plot for Batwheels here:

Follow a group of young sentient super-powered vehicles as they defend Gotham City alongside Batman, Robin, and Batgirl.

This looks like it will be a fun show. The theme song is catchy and we get to see these vehicles in all kinds of different situations. We see them help this group of heroes try to stop the villains in their tracks. Fans of these characters might want to check this teaser out.

Batwheels premieres on Cartoon Network and HBO Max September 17th.