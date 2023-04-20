Get Daily Email
Beast Boy Goes on a Crazy Journey in ‘Dude Where’s My Gar’

Beast Boy finds himself in a cave where a strange looking man asks for their help

Beast Boy learns more about their past in ‘Dude Where’s My Gar’

Last time on Titans, Dick and Kory woke up in a house together. They had no idea how they got there or who put them there. If that wasn’t bad enough, it seemed the music in this town had the power to make them forget all of their memories. Tim and Bernard took a chance, but it ended up saving Dick and Kory before it was too late. Yet as this episode came to a close, it was clear this mission was far from over. Now Beast Boy learns more about their past in ‘Dude Where’s My Gar’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

(c) HBO Max

You can read the premise for ‘Dude Where’s My Gar’ here:

After being separated from the Titans, Gar is forced to confront his mysterious connection to the Red head-on. But an overwhelming series of visions and flashbacks finds Gar uncovering more about his past than he bargained for.

(c) HBO Max

Gar wakes up in a strange cave at the start of this episode. There is a man there who wants to help them learn more about a power that Gar possesses. Yet before they are willing to do that, this person wants Gar to help them with a mission. The mission is dangerous and takes some bad turns along the way. Just when it looks like Gar will finally get some answers, he ends up learning a shocking truth instead. As this episode comes to a close, Gar finds himself in a familiar looking dwelling.

(c) HBO Max

Titans ‘Dude Where’s My Gar’ is available now on HBO Max. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

