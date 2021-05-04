Get Daily Email
Home / A&E / Big Changes are Coming to the Galaxy in ‘Aftermath’

Big Changes are Coming to the Galaxy in ‘Aftermath’

A new power has taken control of the galaxy and a band of clones has some big decisions to make

by Leave a Comment

aftermath, the bad batch, tv show, computer animated, star wars, action, adventure, review, lucasfilm animation, disney plus

The galaxy is changing in many ways in ‘Aftermath’

On the final season of The Clone Wars, we met a group of special clones. They took on dangerous missions, and each one had a unique ability. During the clone wars, they proved many times to be an asset on many missions. Last I saw them, they had just saved a comrade they thought to be long gone. Well now their story continues in The Bad Batch. I was able to watch a screener of ‘Aftermath’ and here is my thoughts on it.

aftermath, the bad batch, tv show, computer animated, action, adventure, star wars, review, lucasfilm animation, disney plus

(c) Disney Plus

You can read the plot for The Bad Batch here:

The series follows the elite and experimental clones of the Bad Batch (first introduced in “The Clone Wars”) as they find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War. Members of Bad Batch – a unique squad of clones who vary genetically from their brothers in the Clone Army — each possess a singular exceptional skill which makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and a formidable crew. In the post-Clone War era, they will take on daring mercenary missions as they struggle to stay afloat and find new purpose.

It looks like the war might be over in ‘Aftermath’. This team shows up for support on a mission, and they help out in more ways than one. Thanks to them the tide of battle turns in the Republics favor. Just as things are winding down, all the clone receive a mysterious order. Luckily this order doesn’t seem to affect this team, and one decides to do something drastic. While big changes are coming to the galaxy this team is going to have some tough decisions to make. As this episode comes to a close the adventure for this group of clones has just begun.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch ‘Aftermath’ is available now on Disney Plus.

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

