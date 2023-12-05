Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / A&E / ‘Black Hawk Down’ Is Available Now on 4K Ultra HD

‘Black Hawk Down’ Is Available Now on 4K Ultra HD

This action packed war film is available now in a limited edition steelbook

by Leave a Comment

black hawk down, josh hartnett, eric bana, ewan mcgregor, 4k ultra hd, review, sony pictures home entertainment

‘Black Hawk Down’ is out now on 4K Ultra HD

I enjoy a good action film here and there. When they are done right they can take audiences on a thrilling ride. When I heard Black Hawk Down was coming out on 4K Ultra HD I was hoping I might get a chance to watch this film again. I was able to get a review copy of this movie and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the plot for Black Hawk Down here:

In 1993, an elite group of American Rangers and Delta Force soldiers are sent to Somalia on a critical mission to capture a violent warlord whose corrupt regime has led to the starvation of hundreds of thousands of Somalis. When the mission goes quickly and terribly wrong, the men find themselves outnumbered and literally fighting for their lives.

It was nice watching this film again. The story it tells is an interesting one, and it has an amazing cast. This group of soldiers find themselves in a bad situation, and getting out of it won’t be easy. Once this mission comes to a close, their lives will never be the same.

Black Hawk Down is available now on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-Ray and Digital.

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShare1

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x