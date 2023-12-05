‘Black Hawk Down’ is out now on 4K Ultra HD

I enjoy a good action film here and there. When they are done right they can take audiences on a thrilling ride. When I heard Black Hawk Down was coming out on 4K Ultra HD I was hoping I might get a chance to watch this film again. I was able to get a review copy of this movie and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the plot for Black Hawk Down here:

In 1993, an elite group of American Rangers and Delta Force soldiers are sent to Somalia on a critical mission to capture a violent warlord whose corrupt regime has led to the starvation of hundreds of thousands of Somalis. When the mission goes quickly and terribly wrong, the men find themselves outnumbered and literally fighting for their lives.

It was nice watching this film again. The story it tells is an interesting one, and it has an amazing cast. This group of soldiers find themselves in a bad situation, and getting out of it won’t be easy. Once this mission comes to a close, their lives will never be the same.

Black Hawk Down is available now on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-Ray and Digital.