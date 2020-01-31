A Boy Finds Clever Ways to Help Out in ‘Soaring Seamus’

A boy pushes himself hard to help out in ‘Soaring Seamus’

Last time on Marvel Hero Project, we got to meet Izzy. Here was a girl with a unique disability, yet they refused to let it bring them down. If anything, it pushed them harder to be a success at each of their goals. They also found ways to inspire those around them with similar disabilities. As this episode came to a close she got the surprise of a lifetime. Now we will hear about a boy who wants to help people in need in ‘Soaring Seamus’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the premise for ‘Soaring Seamus’ here:

Seamus wants to give back to those who serve–the men and women who are willing to risk everything to ensure his freedom. He created a fundraising organization that taps into his love of rock-climbing to raise money for the families of fallen and wounded soldiers, so they can keep climbing towards their own dreams. Seamus is already a hero, but now, he’s about to become a Marvel Super Hero.

Meet a boy who pushes themselves hard to help people in ‘Soaring Seamus’. He sees the families of fallen and wounded soldiers suffering, and decides to do something about it. He goes to extremes sometimes, but the rewards are more than worth it. As this episode comes to a close, he gets to meet someone he admires, and is asked to join an elite group of kids.

Marvel Hero Project ‘Soaring Seamus’ is available now on Disney Plus. You can follow this show on Facebook.