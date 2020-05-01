The Caped Crusader has Returned in ‘Batman’s Back Man’

Bruce wants to save his city in ‘Batman’s Back Man’

Last time on Harley Quinn, Harley and her crew were ready to take on Mr. Freezes hideout. Sadly they were taken prisoner right away, and this villain had plans for them. When Harley saw how he treated his supposed love of his life, she got mad. This forced her to make a bold decision, one that brought with it dire consequences. As this episode comes to a close, Harley learns what true love is really like. Bruce awakens from a coma ready to protect Gotham once more in ‘Batman’s Back Man’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the premise for ‘Batman’s Back Man’ here:

Awakening from his coma to find Gotham in shambles, Bruce Wayne jumps back in the Bat suit immediately. But is his ego writing checks his body can’t cash? Meanwhile, Two Face attempts to forge a criminal alliance with Bane, as they’re the only two Big Bads left in Gotham’s criminal underworld.

Bruce wakes up to a broken Gotham in ‘Batman’s Back Man’. He feels ready to return as the caped crusader, but Alfred disagrees. A new batsuit was made for Bruce, and he thinks it will protect him out there. After a fight with Bane that didn’t end well for him, he must admit now might not be the best time to be out there in his condition. As this episode comes to a close he lets Commissioner Gordon know that he has someone else in mind to protect the city, at least until he heals fully.

