Check Out These Awesome Exclusive Shoes

Look at these exclusive shoes

For most of my life, I only wore shoes for comfort. They would last a while, eventually fall apart and I would have to buy a new pair. As a kid, I discovered some shoes exist that are based off of characters from movies. When I heard about a new set of shoes coming out, I was hoping I might get to write about them. I was able to get some of these shoes and here is what I think of them.

Loki High Tops

There are some nice looking sneakers in this set. The Loki ones are my favorite, and the details on them are pretty amazing. The Buzz Lightyear ones turned out great, and fit the personality of this character quite well. You can learn more about these exclusive items here.

Skeksis Dark Crystal High Tops

All of these exclusive shoes are available now on Fun.com. You can follow this website on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Thor High Tops