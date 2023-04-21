Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / A&E / Check Out These Awesome Exclusive Shoes

Check Out These Awesome Exclusive Shoes

Get your first look at these exclusive shoes available to order now on Fun.com

by Leave a Comment

shoes, buzz lightyear, toy story, pixar, computer animated, exclusive, press release, fun.com

Look at these exclusive shoes

For most of my life, I only wore shoes for comfort. They would last a while, eventually fall apart and I would have to buy a new pair. As a kid, I discovered some shoes exist that are based off of characters from movies.  When I heard about a new set of shoes coming out, I was hoping I might get to write about them. I was able to get some of these shoes and here is what I think of them.

shoes, loki, marvel, villain, exclusive, press release, fun.com

(c) Fun.com

Loki High Tops

There are some nice looking sneakers in this set. The Loki ones are my favorite, and the details on them are pretty amazing. The Buzz Lightyear ones turned out great, and fit the personality of this character quite well. You can learn more about these exclusive items here.

shoes, skeksis, dark crystal, fantasy, exclusive, press release, fun.com

(c) Fun.com

Skeksis Dark Crystal High Tops

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

All of these exclusive shoes are available now on Fun.com. You can follow this website on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

shoes, thor, marvel, superhero, exclusive, press release, fun.com

(c) Fun.com

Thor High Tops

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x