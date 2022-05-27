Check out This Kellogg’s Funko NFT Set

Look at this Kellogg’s Funko NFT Set

Funko has come out with a number of NFT sets at this point. Most of them have done well and fans are eager to get the redeemable pops. Last week a Kellogg’s set was announced and here is my thoughts on it.

These redeemable pops look wonderful. Tony the Tiger Jr has to be my favorite and the details on that card are quite amazing. I like how that Freddy Funko Royalty card looks and I think fans will be eager to add it to their collections. You can learn more about this set here.

This Kellogg’s Funko NFT set drops May 31st at 11am PT/ 2pm ET. You can follow Funko on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.