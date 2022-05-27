Get Daily Email
Home / A&E / Check out This Kellogg’s Funko NFT Set

Check out This Kellogg’s Funko NFT Set

Get your first look at the next Funko NFT Set and a look at all of the redeemable pops

kellogg's, nft, ad icons, tony the tiger jr, grail, press release, droppp, funko

Look at this Kellogg’s Funko NFT Set

Funko has come out with a number of NFT sets at this point. Most of them have done well and fans are eager to get the redeemable pops. Last week a Kellogg’s set was announced and here is my thoughts on it.

kellogg's, nft, ad icons, coco the monkey, legendary, press release, droppp, funko

(c) Funko

These redeemable pops look wonderful. Tony the Tiger Jr has to be my favorite and the details on that card are quite amazing. I like how that Freddy Funko Royalty card looks and I think fans will be eager to add it to their collections. You can learn more about this set here.

kellogg's, ad icons, nft, cornelius, legendary, press release, droppp, funko

(c) Funko

This Kellogg’s Funko NFT set drops May 31st at 11am PT/ 2pm ET. You can follow Funko on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

kellogg's, nft, ad icons, freddy funko dig em, royalty, press release, droppp, funko

(c) Funko

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

