Home / A&E / Check out These New Hamilton Funko Pops

Check out These New Hamilton Funko Pops

Get your first look at the next Hamilton Funko Pop set available for pre-order now

Look at the newest Hamilton Funko Pops

*this is an affiliate article

Hamilton is a very popular musical. The songs are wonderful and it tells the story of an important founding father of this country. When I finally watched it on Disney Plus I was amazed how much I enjoyed it. A few Funko Pops have been made based off of these characters and fans of this musical love adding them to their collections. Recently a new set got announced and here is my thoughts on them.

Alexander Hamilton Funko Pop

These Funko Pops all turned out quite well. King George has to be my favorite because it fits the personality of this character perfectly. The Thomas Jefferson one also looks good and the details on it are truly amazing. I like the direction Funko went with the Alexander Hamilton one, it perfectly captures the essence of this character. You can pre-order these Funko Pops here.

King George Funko Pop

These Hamilton Funko Pops arrive April 2022. You can follow Entertainment Earth on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Thomas Jefferson Funko Pop

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

