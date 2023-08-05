Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / A&E / Check out These The Muppet Christmas Carol Funko Pops

Check out These The Muppet Christmas Carol Funko Pops

Get your first look at these The Muppet Christmas Carol Funko Pops available for pre-order now

by Leave a Comment

the muppet christmas carol, funko pop, the marley bros, fozziwig, charles dickens, rizzo, bob cratchit, tiny tim, press release, entertainment earth, funko

Look at these The Muppet Christmas Carol Funko Pops

Since I was a kid, I have loved watching The Muppet Christmas Carol. The Muppets do a great job retelling this classic tale, and the songs in it are wonderful. When I heard Funko was making some Pops based off of this film, I was beyond excited. Here is my thoughts on some of these Pops.

the muppet christmas carol, funko pop, charles dickens, rizzo, press release, entertainment earth, funko

(c) Funko

Charles Dickens and Rizzo Funko Pop

I love how all of these Pops turned out. The Marley Bros are my favorite, and the detail on them is quite amazing. Bob Cratchit looks great, and adding Tiny Tim was a nice touch. You can learn more about these Pops here.

the muppet christmas carol, funko pop, bob cratchit, tiny tim, press release, entertainment earth, funko

(c) Funko

Bob Cratchit and Tiny Tim Funko Pop

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

These The Muppet Christmas Carol Funko Pops arrive October 2023. You can follow Funko on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

the muppet christmas carol, funko pop, fozziwig, press release, entertainment earth, funko

(c) Funko

Fozziwig Funko Pop

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x