Check out These The Muppet Christmas Carol Funko Pops

Look at these The Muppet Christmas Carol Funko Pops

Since I was a kid, I have loved watching The Muppet Christmas Carol. The Muppets do a great job retelling this classic tale, and the songs in it are wonderful. When I heard Funko was making some Pops based off of this film, I was beyond excited. Here is my thoughts on some of these Pops.

Charles Dickens and Rizzo Funko Pop

I love how all of these Pops turned out. The Marley Bros are my favorite, and the detail on them is quite amazing. Bob Cratchit looks great, and adding Tiny Tim was a nice touch. You can learn more about these Pops here.

Bob Cratchit and Tiny Tim Funko Pop

These The Muppet Christmas Carol Funko Pops arrive October 2023. You can follow Funko on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Fozziwig Funko Pop