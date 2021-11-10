Check out these The Witcher Funko Pops

*this is an affiliate article

I can’t say I have had a chance to play any of The Witcher video games. The first season of the live action show ended up being really good though. A few Funko Pops have been made from this show and fans love adding them to their collection. Recently some new ones were announced and here is my thoughts on them.

The Witcher Ciri Funko Pop

These Funko Pops look amazing. Geralt has to be my favorite from this set and that chase variant turned out great. Funko did a splendid job with Yennifer and they caught the personality of this character perfectly. I like how Ciri turned out, this Funko Pop fits the essence of the character quite well. You can pre-order these Funko Pop here.

The Witcher Geralt Funko Pop

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

These The Witcher Funko Pops arrive January 2022. You can follow Entertainment Earth on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

The Witcher Yennifer Funko Pop