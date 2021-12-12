Get Daily Email
Home / A&E / Check Out This Warner Bros Shop Holiday Gift Guide

Check Out This Warner Bros Shop Holiday Gift Guide

Get a look at these holidays items based off many hit tv shows and movies

warner bros shop, gift guide, holiday, friends, the batman, game of thrones, elf, press release, warner bros

Look at this Warner Bros Shop Holiday Gift Guide

The holidays are right around the corner and each year a ton of amazing items become available to order. Most of these come from hit movies and TV shows that have a huge fan following. When I heard about some of the items that Warner Bros had coming out this year I hoped I might get a chance to write about them. Here is my thoughts on some of these holiday themed items.

warner bros shop, gift guide, holiday, friends, ornament, tv show, comedy, press release, warner bros

(c) Warner Bros

Friends Double Sided Ornament

There are some amazing items coming out this holiday season. The Game of Thrones Holiday sweater has to be one of my favorites. The Elf Holiday sweater also looks great and fits the tone of a pivotal scene in this film perfectly. The Friends ornament is a great addition to this collection and it being double sided was a smart move indeed. You can order these items here.

warner bros shop, gift guide, holiday, game of thrones, tv show, sweater, press release, warner bros

(c) Warner Bros

Game of Thrones Knit Sweater

All of these items and many more are available to order now.

warner bros shop, gift guide, holiday, elf, movie, family, press release, warner bros

(c) Warner Bros

Elf Holiday Sweater

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

