Check Out This Warner Bros Shop Holiday Gift Guide

Look at this Warner Bros Shop Holiday Gift Guide

The holidays are right around the corner and each year a ton of amazing items become available to order. Most of these come from hit movies and TV shows that have a huge fan following. When I heard about some of the items that Warner Bros had coming out this year I hoped I might get a chance to write about them. Here is my thoughts on some of these holiday themed items.

Friends Double Sided Ornament

There are some amazing items coming out this holiday season. The Game of Thrones Holiday sweater has to be one of my favorites. The Elf Holiday sweater also looks great and fits the tone of a pivotal scene in this film perfectly. The Friends ornament is a great addition to this collection and it being double sided was a smart move indeed. You can order these items here.

Game of Thrones Knit Sweater

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

All of these items and many more are available to order now.

Elf Holiday Sweater