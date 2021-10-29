Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / A&E / Check out This Venom Poison Spider-Man Funko Pop

Check out This Venom Poison Spider-Man Funko Pop

Look at this Entertainment Earth Exclusive Funko Pop available for pre-order now

by Leave a Comment

spider-man, poison, venom, funko pop, marvel, exclusive, press release, entertainment earth, funko

Look at this Venom Poison Spider-Man Funko Pop

Over the years a lot of Funko Pops have been made of this character. Many shows new sides of the heroes and villains in this universe. Fans of all ages are always eager to add the newest ones to their collection. Earlier this week an Entertainment Exclusive Venom Poison Spider-Man Funko Pop was announced and here is my thoughts on it.

spider-man, poison, venom, marvel, funko pop, press release, entertainment earth, funko

(c) Funko

Venom Poison Spider-Man Pop! Vinyl Figure – EE Exclusive

This is an amazing looking Funko Pop. It shows a darker side of this character, one I can’t say I have seen like this before. Something has clearly happened to this hero that changes them in many different ways. I like the details in this Funko Pop and that glow chase variant turned out great. You can pre-order this Funko Pop here.

spider-man, poison, venom, marvel, funko pop, press release, entertainment earth, funko

(c) Funko

Venom Poison Spider-Man Pop! Vinyl Figure – EE Exclusive

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

This Venom Poison Spider-Man Funko Pop arrives January 2022. You can follow Entertainment Earth on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

spider-man, venom, poison, marvel, funko pop, press release, entertainment earth, funko

(c) Funko

Venom Poison Spider-Man Pop! Vinyl Figure – EE Exclusive

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares15

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x