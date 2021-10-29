Check out This Venom Poison Spider-Man Funko Pop

Look at this Venom Poison Spider-Man Funko Pop

Over the years a lot of Funko Pops have been made of this character. Many shows new sides of the heroes and villains in this universe. Fans of all ages are always eager to add the newest ones to their collection. Earlier this week an Entertainment Exclusive Venom Poison Spider-Man Funko Pop was announced and here is my thoughts on it.

Venom Poison Spider-Man Pop! Vinyl Figure – EE Exclusive

This is an amazing looking Funko Pop. It shows a darker side of this character, one I can’t say I have seen like this before. Something has clearly happened to this hero that changes them in many different ways. I like the details in this Funko Pop and that glow chase variant turned out great. You can pre-order this Funko Pop here.

This Venom Poison Spider-Man Funko Pop arrives January 2022. You can follow Entertainment Earth on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

