Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / A&E / Cid Sends the Batch on a Salvage Mission in ‘Metamorphosis’

Cid Sends the Batch on a Salvage Mission in ‘Metamorphosis’

The team gets asked to locate a crashed ship and see what treasures they can find on it

by Leave a Comment

metamorphosis, the bad batch, star wars, tv show, computer animated, science fiction, adventure, season 2, review, lucasfilm animation, disney plus

The team takes on a salvage mission in ‘Metamorphosis’

Last time on Star Wars: The Bad Batch, Omega found the signal of a teammate. The team decided to follow it, which led them to a huge mining operation. Once here they discovered their ship, and they were eager to get it back. They had to ask the help of a thief and hope it didn’t come back to bite them. Yet when a secret was found out, it changed everything at this place. As this episode came to a close, things at this mining colony were never going to be the same. Now Cid gives the team a salvage mission on ‘Metamorphosis’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

metamorphosis, the bad batch, star wars, tv show, computer animated, science fiction, adventure, season 2, review, lucasfilm animation, disney plus

(c) Disney Plus

You can read the premise for ‘Metamorphosis’ here:

The Batch finds a mysterious missing vessel.

metamorphosis, the bad batch, star wars, tv show, computer animated, science fiction, adventure, season 2, review, lucasfilm animation, disney plus

(c) Disney Plus

We see a banged up looking ship come out of hyperspace at the start of this episode. Something dangerous is walking around here, and it ends up killing a clone trooper. Next we see Cid give the team a salvage mission, and it sends them to a nearby planet. When Tech makes a shocking discovery, it is clear they need to leave this place immediately. After a deadly creature reveals itself, the team tries all they can to take it down. When the Empire shows up, the Batch takes this a sign to get out of there. As this episode comes to a close we see a devious plan get put into motion.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free
metamorphosis, the bad batch, star wars, tv show, computer animated, science fiction, adventure, season 2, review, lucasfilm animation, disney plus

(c) Disney Plus

Star Wars: The Bad Batch ‘Metamorphosis’ is available now on Disney Plus. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

 

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x