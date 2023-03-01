Cid Sends the Batch on a Salvage Mission in ‘Metamorphosis’

The team takes on a salvage mission in ‘Metamorphosis’

Last time on Star Wars: The Bad Batch, Omega found the signal of a teammate. The team decided to follow it, which led them to a huge mining operation. Once here they discovered their ship, and they were eager to get it back. They had to ask the help of a thief and hope it didn’t come back to bite them. Yet when a secret was found out, it changed everything at this place. As this episode came to a close, things at this mining colony were never going to be the same. Now Cid gives the team a salvage mission on ‘Metamorphosis’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the premise for ‘Metamorphosis’ here:

The Batch finds a mysterious missing vessel.

We see a banged up looking ship come out of hyperspace at the start of this episode. Something dangerous is walking around here, and it ends up killing a clone trooper. Next we see Cid give the team a salvage mission, and it sends them to a nearby planet. When Tech makes a shocking discovery, it is clear they need to leave this place immediately. After a deadly creature reveals itself, the team tries all they can to take it down. When the Empire shows up, the Batch takes this a sign to get out of there. As this episode comes to a close we see a devious plan get put into motion.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Star Wars: The Bad Batch ‘Metamorphosis’ is available now on Disney Plus. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.