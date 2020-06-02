Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / A&E / The Cinematic Masterpiece ‘Jaws’ Is Coming to 4K Ultra HD

The Cinematic Masterpiece ‘Jaws’ Is Coming to 4K Ultra HD

This classic thriller returns in stunning 4K loaded with some great bonus content.

by Leave a Comment

Jaws, thriller, adaptation, steven spielberg, 4k ultra hd, review, universal pictures

The classic movie ‘Jaws’ is making its way to 4K Ultra HD

I have seen my share of thrillers focused on sharks. The Meg was a pretty awful movie, and 47 Meters Down wasn’t much better. Yet Jaws was a film I remember being pretty good, and it has been a long time since I last saw it. I was able to get a 4K Ultra HD review copy and here is my thoughts on this film.

You can read the plot for Jaws here:

When the seaside community of Amity finds itself under attack by a dangerous great white shark, the town’s chief of police (Roy Scheider), a young marine biologist (Richard Dreyfuss) and a grizzled shark hunter (Robert Shaw) embark on a desperate quest to destroy the beast before it strikes again.

It was a real joy watching this movie again. Although the effects are a tad outdated, it still is a pretty good thriller. There were a few moments with this shark that made me jump, which doesn’t happen to me easily. This film does start a little slow, but the suspense only builds as the body count begins to rise. That pivotal final scene where man takes on beast is truly amazing, and made me see why this movie is still so beloved to this day. ‘The Making of Jaws’ tells the tale of bringing this story to the big screen, and the challenges faced along the way. There are also a few good deleted scenes and a some pretty funny outtakes.

Jaws is available on 4K Ultra HD combo pack now. You can follow this film on Facebook.

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin1Shares3

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.