The Cinematic Masterpiece ‘Jaws’ Is Coming to 4K Ultra HD

The classic movie ‘Jaws’ is making its way to 4K Ultra HD

I have seen my share of thrillers focused on sharks. The Meg was a pretty awful movie, and 47 Meters Down wasn’t much better. Yet Jaws was a film I remember being pretty good, and it has been a long time since I last saw it. I was able to get a 4K Ultra HD review copy and here is my thoughts on this film.

You can read the plot for Jaws here:

When the seaside community of Amity finds itself under attack by a dangerous great white shark, the town’s chief of police (Roy Scheider), a young marine biologist (Richard Dreyfuss) and a grizzled shark hunter (Robert Shaw) embark on a desperate quest to destroy the beast before it strikes again.

It was a real joy watching this movie again. Although the effects are a tad outdated, it still is a pretty good thriller. There were a few moments with this shark that made me jump, which doesn’t happen to me easily. This film does start a little slow, but the suspense only builds as the body count begins to rise. That pivotal final scene where man takes on beast is truly amazing, and made me see why this movie is still so beloved to this day. ‘The Making of Jaws’ tells the tale of bringing this story to the big screen, and the challenges faced along the way. There are also a few good deleted scenes and a some pretty funny outtakes.

Jaws is available on 4K Ultra HD combo pack now. You can follow this film on Facebook.