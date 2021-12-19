Clint Decides to do Something Drastic in ‘Ronin’

Clint does something drastic on ‘Ronin’

Last time on Hawkeye, Clint decided to look into someone close to Kate. What he found out was a tad surprising and proved she was right about them. They decide to work together to find out just what Maya might be planning. Kate finds some things that are truly shocking and she isn’t sure what to make of it. Meanwhile Clint finds himself fighting a deadly foe. Once the fight ends it becomes clear this mission has become a lot more dangerous. Now Clint decides to do something drastic on ‘Ronin’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the premise for ‘Ronin’ here:

A fallout nearly derails their partnership, but Kate makes a discovery that changes everything.

Clint makes a big decision at the start of this episode. He tells Kate to go home and let him do the rest of this mission on his own. Once Kate returns home her mom is happy to see her again. While this is going on Clint decides it is time to do something drastic to bring this mission to an end. Meanwhile Kate gets a surprise visitor who wants to have an important chat with her. After that happens she tries to get a hold of Clint but to no avail. As this episode comes to a close Kate sees her mom talking to a mysterious person.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Hawkeye ‘Ronin’ is available now on Disney Plus. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.