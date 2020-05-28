Get Daily Email
Home / A&E / The Courses Get Crazier in 'That's One For The Scrapbooks'

The Courses Get Crazier in ‘That’s One For The Scrapbooks’

New players take on more insane courses with hopes to become the next champ

More wacky fun ensues in ‘That’s One For The Scrapbooks’

Last time on Holey Moley, this one of a kind mini golf game returned tougher than ever. The players got wet, found themselves on fire or getting a nice shock. Now see some more crazy courses in ‘That’s One For The Scrapbooks’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and this is what I thought of it.

(c) ABC

You can read the premise for ‘That’s One For The Scrapbooks’ here:

On this week’s all-new “Holey Moley,” we get our exhilarating first hole-in-one of the season as a former professional golfer tees up fierce competition against a scrap-booking queen on the squeaky clean, all-new Putter Ducky hole. A “garbologist” faces off against a professional dancer on Hole Number Two. A professional model and revenge-seeking husband from season one flip out after their diving skills are scored by Olympian Greg Louganis and actor Steve Guttenberg on new hole Diving Range. Meanwhile, a human squirrel tackles Water Hazard for the first time, while this week’s Distractor, Thunder from Down Under, steals strokes and hearts; and the slippery final putt sends one contestant a step closer to winning $250k.

(c) ABC

New contestants take on some tough holes in ‘That’s One For The Scrapbooks’. The players have a tough time getting through them, and many found themselves all wet. This leads to a final hole where only one of them will become the next champion. If you are a fan of Holey Moley then you won’t want to miss this episode. To learn more about Holey Moley click on this website.

(c) ABC

Holey Moley ‘That’s One For The Scrapbooks’ airs tonight at 9/8 c on ABC. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

