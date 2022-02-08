A Cunning Thief Makes a Powerful Enemy in ‘Catwoman: Hunted’

A thief angers some dangerous people in ‘Catwoman: Hunted’

I have been lucky to watch many of the recent DC animated films. Each one does a wonderful job bringing beloved stories to life. Some are darker than others but all of them are a blast to watch. When I heard about Catwoman: Hunted I hoped I might get to watch it. I was able to get a review copy of this animated movie and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the plot for Catwoman Hunted here:

Catwoman’s attempt to steal a priceless jewel puts her squarely in the cross-hairs of both a powerful consortium of villains and the ever-resourceful Interpol, not to mention Batwoman. It might just be enough to contain her. Or not.

I had a great time watching this story unfold. The film has a good beginning and things only get better from there. Once they steal a priceless jewel they find themselves in the cross-hairs of some dangerous people. This leads to some insane fight scenes, each more intense than the one before it. ‘When the Hunter Becomes the Hunted’ tells the back stories of many of the villains in this film as well as looks into some other interesting Catwoman stories. ‘Catwoman: The Feline Femme Fatale’ tells the long history of this character and includes interviews from many of the woman who have played this role over the years.

Catwoman: Hunted is available now on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-Ray and Digital.