Home / A&E / The Dark, Gritty Origin Story ‘Joker’ is Available now on Blu-Ray

The Dark, Gritty Origin Story ‘Joker’ is Available now on Blu-Ray

Watch as an ordinary man evolves into one of the darkest villains in the history of Gotham

‘Joker’ is strutting its way onto Blu-Ray

I have seen most of the DC live action movies. Honestly they have been hit or miss. Some of them have been quite good, while others have just been awful. When I heard about Joker, I was unsure if it would be good or not. Yet it ended up surprising me in many ways. Now it is coming out on Blu-Ray. I was able to get a review copy and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for Joker here:

This film centers around the iconic arch nemesis and is an original, standalone fictional story not seen before on the big screen. Phillips’ exploration of Arthur Fleck, who is indelibly portrayed by Joaquin Phoenix, is of a man struggling to find his way in Gotham’s fractured society. A clown-for-hire by day, he aspires to be a stand-up comic at night…but finds the joke always seems to be on him. Caught in a cyclical existence between apathy and cruelty, Arthur makes one bad decision that brings about a chain reaction of escalating events in this gritty character study.

I had an absolute blast watching this movie again. The score is truly amazing, and brings that much needed dark element to so many pivotal scenes. ‘Joker: Vision and Fury’ takes viewers into the process of bringing this story to life. From inception all the way to the finish. It did a wonderful job explaining how it came to life, and had the cast and crew talking about what it was like working on this movie. If you are a DC fan then this is a movie you won’t want to miss. To learn more about Joker click on this website.

Joker is available now on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-Ray and DVD. You can follow this movie on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

