Delilah Tries to Have a Difficult Chat With Sophie in ‘The Lunch’

Delilah attempts to have a chat with Sophie in ‘The Lunch’

Last time on A Million Little Things, Danny asked his mom if he could have a friend over for a sleepover. He was excited when she said yes, until he got some bad news about them. Maggie was getting her six month cancer check up, and decided to have a close friend by her side. Rome and Regina try to do all they can to keep their birth mother safe. As this episode came to a close, Gary felt he had done all he could to help Danny’s sleepover be a memorable one. Now Delilah needs to have a serious talk with Sophie in ‘The Lunch’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the premise for ‘The Lunch’ here:

Gary accidentally crashes Maggie’s first date with a new guy, and Delilah is forced to have “the talk” with Sophie. Rome has an important meeting with a Hollywood big shot, while Eddie teaches Dakota a tough lesson in what it takes to succeed in the music business.

Delilah prepares herself for an important chat with Sophie in ‘The Lunch’. Yet each time she tries to talk to her, Sophie appears to be avoiding her. Rome has an important meeting today, and gets nervous when his dad shows up. When he says a few choice things, Rome fears the deal might be over. Maggie is preparing for her first date in a good while, and when Gary shows up at the same restaurant things get awkward fast. As this episode comes to a close Delilah does get the chance to talk to Sophie about a few important topics. To learn more about A Million Little Things click on this website.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

A Million Little Things ‘The Lunch’ airs tonight at 10/9 c on ABC. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.