Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / A&E / Delilah Tries to Have a Difficult Chat With Sophie in ‘The Lunch’

Delilah Tries to Have a Difficult Chat With Sophie in ‘The Lunch’

When Gary finds something he believes belong to her, Delilah tries to talk to her about it

by Leave a Comment

the lunch, a million little things, tv show, drama, season 2, review, abc

Delilah attempts to have a chat with Sophie in ‘The Lunch’

Last time on A Million Little Things, Danny asked his mom if he could have a friend over for a sleepover. He was excited when she said yes, until he got some bad news about them. Maggie was getting her six month cancer check up, and decided to have a close friend by her side. Rome and Regina try to do all they can to keep their birth mother safe. As this episode came to a close, Gary felt he had done all he could to help Danny’s sleepover be a memorable one. Now Delilah needs to have a serious talk with Sophie in ‘The Lunch’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is my thoughts on it.

the lunch, a million little things, tv show, drama, season 2, review, abc

(c) ABC

You can read the premise for ‘The Lunch’ here:

Gary accidentally crashes Maggie’s first date with a new guy, and Delilah is forced to have “the talk” with Sophie. Rome has an important meeting with a Hollywood big shot, while Eddie teaches Dakota a tough lesson in what it takes to succeed in the music business.

the lunch, a million little things, tv show, drama, season 2, review, abc

(c) ABC

Delilah prepares herself for an important chat with Sophie in ‘The Lunch’. Yet each time she tries to talk to her, Sophie appears to be avoiding her. Rome has an important meeting today, and gets nervous when his dad shows up. When he says a few choice things, Rome fears the deal might be over. Maggie is preparing for her first date in a good while, and when Gary shows up at the same restaurant things get awkward fast. As this episode comes to a close Delilah does get the chance to talk to Sophie about a few important topics. To learn more about A Million Little Things click on this website.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free
the lunch, a million little things, tv show, drama, season 2, review, abc

(c) ABC

A Million Little Things ‘The Lunch’ airs tonight at 10/9 c on ABC. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.