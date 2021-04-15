Get Daily Email
A Disgraced Coach Starts a New Job in the 'Big Shot' Pilot

A Disgraced Coach Starts a New Job in the ‘Big Shot’ Pilot

The pilot has this coach meet his new team and harsh things get said on both sides.

A coach starts a new job in the Big Shot pilot

Disney Plus has made some really good shows so far. The World According to Jeff Goldblum was a blast and each week covered a new topic. Prop Culture had a film fan going around trying to find items from beloved Disney movies and it was a lot of fun to watch. So far The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers has been really good and takes this series to the next level. When I heard about Big Shot I hoped I might get to watch it. I was able to get a screener for the pilot episode and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for Big Shot here:

After getting ousted from the NCAA, a men’s basketball coach is given a chance for redemption with a coaching position at an elite private high school. He soon learns that the teenage players require empathy and vulnerability — foreign concepts for the stoic Coach Korn (John Stamos). By learning how to connect with his players, Marvyn starts to grow into the person he’s always hoped to be. The girls learn to take themselves more seriously, finding their footing both on and oﬀ the court.

This pilot gives this show a pretty good start. At first this coach tries to use their old methods on this team, and naturally they don’t over that well. When a player doesn’t show the coach the respect they think they deserve they do something drastic. This doesn’t go over well with the team or the principal of the school. A chat with his assistant coach though makes him sure he did the right thing. After pushing this team hard, something amazing happens. As this episode comes to a close the coach makes it clear this team is just getting started.

The Big Shot pilot premieres on Disney Plus tomorrow.

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

