Dorothy Decides to Run Away From Home in ‘Space Patrol’

Dorothy runs away from home in ‘Space Patrol’

Last time on Doom Patrol, it looked like Dorothy had made a new friend. Baby Doll and her started playing together, and they seemed to be having a great time. Meanwhile Cliff and Cyborg went on a little road trip together, and he helped Vic make up with someone. Larry goes to help his family out, and Rita comes along with him. Sadly, things there take a rather bad turn. As this episode comes to a close, something awful happens that has serious implications for Jane. Now Dorothy runs away from home in ‘Space Patrol’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and this is what I thought of it.

You can read the premise for ‘Space Patrol’ here:

Larry is tasked with handling Niles’ old research team when the ageless aeronauts return from space. As Niles and Cliff set out to find a missing Dorothy, a funeral in The Underground occupies Jane’s mind. Meanwhile, Vic discovers a curious connection between Roni and S.T.A.R. Labs, and Rita finds that her role in an upcoming community theater production hits too close to home.

A space crew lands at the mansion in ‘Space Patrol’. Turns out years ago Niles sent them for a mission, and thought they had been lost forever in the cold recesses of space. Dorothy uses this opportunity to run away from home, so Cliff and the Chief head off to find her. Meanwhile things in the underground aren’t going that well, as most of the personalities there are mourning some tough losses. Rita is excited to start rehearsing for the play she is in, until she finds out what it will be all about. As this episode comes to a close, Dorothy is found by Cliff and the Chief, and Cliff’s attitude about her changes a little bit.

Doom Patrol 'Space Patrol' is available now on DC Universe.