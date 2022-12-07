Elora’s Training Has a Rough Start in ‘Battle of the Slaughtered Lamb’

Elora continues training in ‘Battle of the Slaughtered Lamb’

Last time on Willow, someone got some big news. Turns out they weren’t who they thought they were. Willow agreed to train them and help prepare them for a battle against a powerful foe. We saw the Nelwyn village and this group got a moment to relax. Soon though Willow feared this might not be as easy as he thought and fears it may be too late to train her. As this episode came to a close Willow came to a scary realization. Now Willow continues trying to train Elora in ‘Battle of the Slaughtered Lamb’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the premise for ‘Battle of the Slaughtered Lamb’ here:

The heroes are hunted by dark disciples.

Things aren’t looking great for this group at the start of this episode. The Crone knows what they are doing and puts a dangerous path ahead of them. Meanwhile we see a captain begin to change into something, and they are eager to find Elora. This captain comes to the Nelwyn village looking for her and only quick thinking prevents a bad situation from getting any worse. We also see Elora bump into two people who agree to help protect her from a deadly foe. Just when it seems Elora is making progress Willow fears she won’t be ready in time for what is coming. As this episode comes to a close something bad ends up happening to Elora.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Willow ‘Battle of the Slaughtered Lamb’ is available now on Disney Plus. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.