A Final Battle Between Two Old Adversaries Occurs in ‘Part 6’

A final battle occurs in ‘Part 6’

Last time on Obi-Wan Kenobi, things weren’t looking good for this group of rebels. Somehow Vader had found them and they wanted to lay siege to the whole place. To try and help these people Obi-Wan came up with a bold plan. When he had a chat with Reva he found out about a shocking moment from her past. It turns out she had a plan and Obi-Wan agreed to help her with it. As this episode came to a close this plan failed and it looked like someone wasn’t dead as we were led to believe. Now it looks like a final battle is going to happen in ‘Part 6’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the premise for ‘Part 6’ here:

The action-packed special event finale.

A small ship is under attack at the start of this episode. Things aren’t looking good which forces Obi-Wan to make a touch decision. Obi-Wan and Vader decide to have a final battle and Vader is impressed with how much stronger his old master seems to be from their last fight. Soon though the battle goes in an unexpected direction but as it nears its ends Obi-Wan refuses to do something. Next Obi-Wan races to Tatooine to stop someone from harming somebody. Once this is done it looks like everyone is going to be okay, at least for now. As this episode comes to a close Obi-Wan gets a surprise visit from an old friend.

Obi-Wan Kenobi 'Part 6' is available now on Disney Plus.