Home / A&E / Five Animals go on a Wild Adventure in ‘Back to the Outback’

Five Animals go on a Wild Adventure in ‘Back to the Outback’

Join a group of animals who break out of a zoo so they can return to the wild

back to the outback, computer animated, adventure, comedy, review, netflix

A fun tale gets told in ‘Back to the Outback’

I have watched a good amount of animated movies this year. Many of them turn out to be great, and sometimes they can be better than you might expect them to be. When I heard about Back to the Outback I hoped I might get a chance to watch it. I was able to get a screener for this film and here is what I thought of it.

back to the outback, computer animated, adventure, comedy, review, netflix

(c) Netflix

You can read the plot for Back to the Outback here:

Tired of being locked in a reptile house where humans gawk at them like they’re monsters, a ragtag group of Australia’s deadliest creatures plot a daring escape from their zoo to the Outback, a place where they’ll fit in without being judged for their scales and fangs.

But when their nemesis — Pretty Boy, a cute but obnoxious koala — unexpectedly joins their escape, Maddie and the gang have no choice but to take him with them.

So begins a hair-raising and hilarious road trip across Australia, as they are pursued by a zookeeper Chaz and his adventure-seeking mini-me.

back to the outback, computer animated, adventure, comedy, review, netflix

(c) Netflix

Back to the Outback gets 6.5/10. This was overall not a terrible film, but it had a good amount of predictable moments. For the most part the story was good and only towards the end did it lose some momentum. The characters are great and we do see these animals grow and change as this adventure moves along. As this movie comes to an end the lives of these animals will never be the same.

Back to the Outback is available now on Netflix.

 

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

