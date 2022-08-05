Follow a Being to Some Dangerous Places in ‘The Sandman’ Season 1

See lots of amazing things in ‘The Sandman’ season 1

Netflix has made a fair amount of shows lately. I have been lucky to watch many of them, and most of them have been quite good. When I heard about The Sandman I couldn’t wait to check it out. I was able to get screeners for season 1 of this show and here is what I thought of them.

You can read the plot for The Sandman season 1 here:

There is another world that waits for all of us when we close our eyes and sleep — a place called the Dreaming, where The Sandman, Master of Dreams, gives shape to all of our deepest fears and fantasies. But when Dream is unexpectedly captured and held prisoner for a century, his absence sets off a series of events that will change both the dreaming and waking worlds forever. To restore order, Dream must journey across different worlds and timelines to mend the mistakes he’s made during his vast existence, revisiting old friends and foes, and meeting new entities — both cosmic and human — along the way.

We see this being imprisoned shortly after this season begins. Once this being is released, they need to recover some objects that were taken from them. What follows is a quest to gain their power back so they can repair their realm. Once this is done we see moments from their past which will change them forever. As this season comes to a close we see someone set a devious plan into motion.

The Sandman season 1 is available now on Netflix. You can follow this show on Twitter and Instagram.