The Fun Festivities Move Forward in ‘Hail Beltane’

An important ceremony continues in ‘Hail Beltane’

Last time on Motherland: Fort Salem, the base was reeling from another attack by the Spree. Luckily, men came to the camp to help get their minds off of it. They were also there to help an important ceremony happen. Raelle met a person who was from Scylla’s past, and it gave her all kinds of questions about her. As this episode came to a close, something bad happened that only raised tension at this camp. Now this ceremony moves forward in ‘Hail Beltane’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the premise for ‘Hail Beltane’ here:

The base reels from a traumatic event, while Raelle tries to come to terms with her role in the tragedy. Scylla attempts to evade Raelle’s increasingly pointed questions. Abigail works to impress her formidable rival, Libba. And Tally’s connection with Gerit grows during Beltane, a sacred holiday honoring fertility traditions.

Raelle finds herself in the hospital in ‘Hail Beltane’. She tried to save someone, but was sadly unable to. Some see her as a hero now, but she certainly doesn’t feel like it. For some reason, she is having these strange visions, ones that might lead her to a shocking truth. Meanwhile, it is decided this ceremony must move forward. Tally gets to do something new, and finds herself really enjoying it. As this episode comes to a close, Scylla gets a reminder of why she is there in the first place. To learn more about Motherland: Fort Salem click on this website.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Motherland: Fort Salem ‘Hail Beltane’ airs tonight at 9pm on Freeform. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.