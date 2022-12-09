Get Daily Email
Guillermo Del Toro’s ‘Pinocchio’ is Available Now on Netflix

Get taken on a magical adventure with a stop motion retelling of this beloved tale

Guillermo Del Toro’s ‘Pinocchio’ is out now on Netflix

The story of Pinocchio is well known these days. It has been told in a number of ways and yet the basic tale has stayed the same. Recently a few new versions have come up, and they have been hit or miss. When I heard about Guillermo Del Toro making a stop motion animated version I couldn’t wait to watch it. I was able to get a screener for this movie and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the plot for Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio here:

Academy Award®-winning director Guillermo del Toro and award winning, stop-motion legend Mark Gustafson re-imagine the classic Carlo Collodi tale of the fabled wooden boy with a whimsical tour de force that finds them on an enchanted adventure that transcends worlds and reveals the life-giving power of love.

Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio gets 8.5/10. This version has a bit of a darker tone to it, and is full of plenty of magical moments. The characters are imperfect and that is part of what makes them a joy to watch in this film. We see Gepetto suffer a great loss early on, and when Pinocchio arrives he isn’t that happy about it. Yet as the story moves along we see these characters grow and learn some important lessons. As this movie comes to a close life for this little wooden boy will never be the same.

Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio is available now on Netflix.

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

