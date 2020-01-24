Get Daily Email
We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Home / A&E / Harley Makes a Very Bad Decision in ‘A Seat at the Table’

Harley Makes a Very Bad Decision in ‘A Seat at the Table’

Her decision to meet up with someone costs her dearly.

by Leave a Comment

Harley chooses to hang out with someone bad in ‘A Seat at the Table’

Last time on Harley Quinn, it looks like her dream had finally come true. Harley and her crew got invited to join The Legion of Doom. Along the way Ivy and Harley said some harsh things to each other.  As this episode came to a close Harley knew she had to find a way to make things right. Now Harley makes a pretty bad decision in ‘A Seat at the Table’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and this is what I thought of it.

a seat at the table, harley quinn, tv show, animated, action, comedy, kaley cuoco, alan tudyk, season 1, review, dc universe, warner bros television

You can read the premise for ‘A Seat at the Table’ here:

After becoming a newly minted member of the Legion of Doom, Harley naturally finds she must spend time with The Joker. Now that they’re equals, will Harley backslide into her old toxic relationship with Gotham’s Clown Prince of Crime?

a seat at the table, harley quinn, tv show, animated, action, comedy, kaley cuoco, alan tudyk, season 1, review, dc universe, warner bros television

Harley is officially a member of The Legion of Doom in ‘A Seat at the Table’. She couldn’t be more excited, but her crew end up getting a role they don’t like. Meanwhile Ivy has a plan, and Harley has agreed to help her out with it. Harley decides to have a drink with the Joker, and this decision costs her dearly. As this episode comes to a close, a member of her crew gets hurt and Ivy ends up in serious trouble.

a seat at the table, harley quinn, tv show, animated, action, comedy, kaley cuoco, alan tudyk, season 1, review, dc universe, warner bros television

Harley Quinn ‘A Seat at the Table’ is available now on DC Universe. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

