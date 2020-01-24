Harley Makes a Very Bad Decision in ‘A Seat at the Table’

Harley chooses to hang out with someone bad in ‘A Seat at the Table’

Last time on Harley Quinn, it looks like her dream had finally come true. Harley and her crew got invited to join The Legion of Doom. Along the way Ivy and Harley said some harsh things to each other. As this episode came to a close Harley knew she had to find a way to make things right. Now Harley makes a pretty bad decision in ‘A Seat at the Table’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and this is what I thought of it.

You can read the premise for ‘A Seat at the Table’ here:

After becoming a newly minted member of the Legion of Doom, Harley naturally finds she must spend time with The Joker. Now that they’re equals, will Harley backslide into her old toxic relationship with Gotham’s Clown Prince of Crime?

Harley is officially a member of The Legion of Doom in ‘A Seat at the Table’. She couldn’t be more excited, but her crew end up getting a role they don’t like. Meanwhile Ivy has a plan, and Harley has agreed to help her out with it. Harley decides to have a drink with the Joker, and this decision costs her dearly. As this episode comes to a close, a member of her crew gets hurt and Ivy ends up in serious trouble.

Harley Quinn ‘A Seat at the Table’ is available now on DC Universe. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.