Home / A&E / This Hero Faces a Different Foe in ‘Superman Smashes the Klan’

This Hero Faces a Different Foe in ‘Superman Smashes the Klan’

While he takes on a deadly threat he also learns more about who he is and where he came from

‘Superman Smashes the Klan’ Pits them against a terrible enemy

I have been lucky to read a fair amount of Superman graphic novels lately. They faced a strange foe in Invisible Mafia, and we saw a younger hero in Superman of Smallville. So when I heard about Superman Smashes the Klan I hoped I would get to read it. I was able to get a digital copy of this graphic novel and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for Superman Smashes the Klan here:

The year is 1946. Teenagers Roberta and Tommy Lee just moved with their parents from Chinatown to the center of Metropolis, home to the famous hero, Superman. Tommy makes friends quickly, while Roberta pines for home. Then one night, the family awakens to find their house surrounded by the Klan of the Fiery Kross! Superman leaps into action, but his exposure to a mysterious green rock has left him weak. Can Roberta and Tommy help him smash the Klan?

I had a great time reading this graphic novel. This hero faced a more realistic foe, but that didn’t mean it was going to be easy taking them down. While their attacks seem to get worse, he starts learning more about who he is and where he came from. Once Roberta learns what their plan is, she is determined to find a way to help Superman out. As this tale comes to a close, this hero has made some new friends, and this family’s life will never be the same.

Superman Smashes the Klan is out now. You can order this graphic novel on Amazon and at Barnes and Noble.

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

