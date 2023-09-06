Get Daily Email
The Good Men Project

Home / A&E / ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ Is Out Now on Digital

‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ Is Out Now on Digital

This action packed sequel is out now on digital and comes with some great bonus content

‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ is out now on digital

I have enjoyed most of the Indiana Jones movies. Each one has taken audiences on a pretty thrilling adventure and has had this character face some dangerous foes. When I heard that Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny was coming out on digital I was hoping I might get a chance to watch this film again. I was able to get a digital code for this sequel and here is what I thought of it.

(c) Walt Disney Studios

You can read the plot for Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny here:

Harrison Ford returns to the role of the legendary hero archaeologist for this highly anticipated final installment of the iconic franchise–a big, globe-trotting, rip-roaring cinematic adventure.

(c) Walt Disney Studios

I had a great time watching this movie again. We see an older Indy get pulled into one final adventure. At first he isn’t thrilled about it, but soon starts to enjoy it. Along the way they face many dangers, and as this story comes to a close something happens that Indy and Helena never would have thought was possible. ‘The Making of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ is a five part series that shows all the work that was put in to bring this sequel to life.

(c) Walt Disney Studios

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is available now on Digital. You can follow this film on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

 

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

