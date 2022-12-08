It Looks Like a Dangerous Threat is Still Around in ‘Butt Patrol’

A deadly foe is still around in ‘Butt Patrol’

Last time on Doom Patrol, we saw the team had a new leader. They tried to work together to stop a strange foe, but things didn’t exactly go to plan. After this, Cliff got a wonderful gift. The team decided to take a trip to Florida but it ended up taking an unexpected turn. They wound up in the future and found out something terrible had happened. Somehow this team caused it and this news took them all by surprise. As this episode came to a close the team was determined to find a way to stop this future from happening. Now it appears a deadly foe is still around in ‘Butt Patrol’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the premise for ‘Butt Patrol’ here:

A desperate Doom Patrol strategize ways to wipe out the zombie butts… and reverse their grim future.

Rita is excited to tell the team her plan at the start of this episode. She is a little shocked when the team says they want someone new in charge, and they want it to be Madam Rouge. Rita isn’t happy about this at all and refuses to have any part of this mission. Next we see Cliff and Madam Rouge go on their own mission to take someone out before the zombie disease they have can spread. While this is going on Vic and Jane go on a mission to find and kill the last zombie butt out there. Rita decides to have a chat with Larry but he is a little preoccupied at the moment. As this episode comes to a close it looks like this mission is far from over.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Doom Patrol ‘Butt Patrol’ is available now on HBO Max. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.