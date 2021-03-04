Get Daily Email
Join Two Friends for Some Wild Adventures in 'Perfectly Normal'

Join Two Friends for Some Wild Adventures in ‘Perfectly Normal’

Follow two young friends as they go on all kinds of crazy adventures together

by

Have some good laughs reading ‘Perfectly Normal’

I have read a number of books based off comics lately. No two have been alike, and some have had me laughing more than I thought I might as I read them. When I heard about Ozy and Millie: Perfectly Normal I looked forward to read it. I was able to get a digital copy of this book and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for Perfectly Normal here:

Millie is one unusual fox, and she knows it. She comes up with highly unusual thoughts, invents ingenious excuses to get out of her homework, and her classmates are not always sure quite what to make of her. But thankfully she has Ozy, one of the most loyal friends anyone could ask for. Together the two of them, their friends, and Ozy’s dad, Llewellyn (who happens to be a red dragon) enjoy various misadventures, whimsical conversations, elaborate schemes, and delightful bouts of mischief.

I really enjoyed reading this book. I wasn’t sure what to expect of it, but it ended up being quite funny. So many of the panels made me laugh, and this was a good thing. These two friends have a lot of fun times together, and their families are truly one of a kind. This might not be a book for everyone, but some readers are sure to enjoy it.

Ozy and Millie: Perfectly Normal is available now. You can order this book on Amazon, at Barnes and Noble and Indiebound.

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

