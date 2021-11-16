Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / A&E / ‘Jungle Cruise’ Is Out Now on 4K Ultra HD and Blu-Ray

‘Jungle Cruise’ Is Out Now on 4K Ultra HD and Blu-Ray

This action packed movie is available now on 4K Ultra HD and Blu-Ray

by Leave a Comment

jungle cruise, fantasy, adventure, dwayne johnson, emily blunt, 4k ultra hd, review, walt disney pictures

‘Jungle Cruise’ is available now on Blu-Ray

I enjoyed most of the Pirates of the Carribean movies. They did a great job bringing the ride to life and told some amazing stories. Haunted Mansion wasn’t as good and the film lacked many elements that make the ride so much fun. My first time watching Jungle Cruise I was impressed by how good it ended up being. Now it is making its way to 4K Ultra HD and Blu-Ray. I was able to get a digital code for this film and here is my thoughts on it.

jungle cruise, fantasy, adventure, dwayne johnson, emily blunt, 4k ultra hd, review, walt disney pictures

(c) Walt Disney Pictures

You can read the plot for Jungle Cruise here:

Seeking an ancient tree with healing abilities, Dr. Lily Houghton and wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff team up for the adventure-of-a lifetime on Disney’s Jungle Cruise, a rollicking ride down the Amazon. Amidst danger and supernatural forces lurking in the jungle, secrets of the lost tree unfold as their fate—and mankind’s—hangs in the balance.

jungle cruise, fantasy, adventure, dwayne johnson, emily blunt, 4k ultra hd, review, walt disney pictures

(c) Walt Disney Pictures

I enjoyed watching this movie again. It tells an action packed story but has plenty of clever comedic moments. Along the way we see these characters grow and change in many ways. Once the truth comes out life for these three adventurers will never be the same. There are some great deleted scenes and a very funny gag reel.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free
jungle cruise, fantasy, adventure, dwayne johnson, emily blunt, 4k ultra hd, review, walt disney pictures

(c) Walt Disney Pictures

Jungle Cruise is available now on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-Ray and DVD. You can follow this movie on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares8

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x