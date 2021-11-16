‘Jungle Cruise’ Is Out Now on 4K Ultra HD and Blu-Ray

‘Jungle Cruise’ is available now on Blu-Ray

I enjoyed most of the Pirates of the Carribean movies. They did a great job bringing the ride to life and told some amazing stories. Haunted Mansion wasn’t as good and the film lacked many elements that make the ride so much fun. My first time watching Jungle Cruise I was impressed by how good it ended up being. Now it is making its way to 4K Ultra HD and Blu-Ray. I was able to get a digital code for this film and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the plot for Jungle Cruise here:

Seeking an ancient tree with healing abilities, Dr. Lily Houghton and wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff team up for the adventure-of-a lifetime on Disney’s Jungle Cruise, a rollicking ride down the Amazon. Amidst danger and supernatural forces lurking in the jungle, secrets of the lost tree unfold as their fate—and mankind’s—hangs in the balance.

I enjoyed watching this movie again. It tells an action packed story but has plenty of clever comedic moments. Along the way we see these characters grow and change in many ways. Once the truth comes out life for these three adventurers will never be the same. There are some great deleted scenes and a very funny gag reel.

Jungle Cruise is available now on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-Ray and DVD.