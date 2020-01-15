Get Daily Email
Home / A&E / Junior Year Starts off With a Bang in ‘Crunch Time’

Junior Year Starts off With a Bang in ‘Crunch Time’

Zoey is back from London and has plenty to deal with once she gets back into town

Junior years is off to a wacky start in ‘Crunch Time’

A lot of unexpected things happened last season on Grown-ish. Zoey was with Luca, and this relationship had plenty of ups and downs. Meanwhile her friends were dealing with lots of things too. Well now Junior year has begun in ‘Crunch Time’, and it is sure to bring with it lots of surprises. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the premise for ‘Crunch Time’ here:

It’s Junior year and the gang throws an HBCU-themed Homecoming party to kick off the semester at their new off-campus house. Zoey returns from her summer internship abroad and realizes that she has to confront her feelings for Aaron and Luca quickly. When she learns about Luca’s grand gesture last semester, she needs to decide how she feels about it while balancing the high demand of her dream job, working for Joey Bada$$. Meanwhile, the rest of the crew is left to deal with some of the repercussions of their big mistakes before summer break, including an unexpected reveal of someone expecting.

The school year starts off with a bang in ‘Crunch Time’. Zoey returns, and realizes she has some things to deal with. When she finds out something Luca did, she is definitely surprised. Yet that is nothing compared to what we all find out as this episode comes to a close. If you are a fan of this show then this is an episode you won’t want to miss. To learn more about Grown-ish click on this website.

Grown-ish ‘Crunch Time’ airs tomorrow night on Freeform. You can follow this show on Facebook and Twitter.

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

