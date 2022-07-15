Kamala Takes Big Risks to Help Someone in ‘No Normal’

Kamala and her friends try to help someone in ‘No Normal’

Last time on Ms Marvel, Kamala found herself in the past. A woman met a man, they fell in love and ended up having a daughter. When things got worse over time this man, woman and child tried to catch an important train. It was here Kamala saw a small girl and she tries to help reunite her with her father when they got separated. Next we were back in the present as the Veil finally opened. Turns out it was dangerous and closing it was no easy task. As this episode came to a close we saw another person end up getting powers somehow. Now this person asks Kamala and her friends for help in ‘No Normal’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the premise for ‘No Normal’ here:

Back in Jersey, Kamala fights to save her friends from the clutches of Damage Control.

Kamala has big news to share with her family at the start of this episode. Turns out they all knew already, but they couldn’t be happier for her. Bruno gets a hold of her and says Kamran needs her help. They are both being pursued by Damage Control and need a place to hide. Kamala and her friends come up with a plan to help Kamran get somewhere safe. Along the way some difficult choices have to get made. As this season comes to a close life for Kamala is never going to be the same.

Ms Marvel ‘No Normal’ is available now on Disney Plus. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.