Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / A&E / Kamala Takes Big Risks to Help Someone in ‘No Normal’

Kamala Takes Big Risks to Help Someone in ‘No Normal’

When someone else gets powers Kamala asks her friends to help get them somewhere safe

by Leave a Comment

no normal, ms marvel, tv show, superhero, comedy, review, marvel studios, disney plus

Kamala and her friends try to help someone in ‘No Normal’

Last time on Ms Marvel, Kamala found herself in the past. A woman met a man, they fell in love and ended up having a daughter. When things got worse over time this man, woman and child tried to catch an important train. It was here Kamala saw a small girl and she tries to help reunite her with her father when they got separated. Next we were back in the present as the Veil finally opened. Turns out it was dangerous and closing it was no easy task. As this episode came to a close we saw another person end up getting powers somehow. Now this person asks Kamala and her friends for help in ‘No Normal’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is my thoughts on it.

no normal, ms marvel, tv show, superhero, comedy, review, marvel studios, disney plus

(c) Disney Plus

You can read the premise for ‘No Normal’ here:

Back in Jersey, Kamala fights to save her friends from the clutches of Damage Control.

no normal, ms marvel, tv show, superhero, comedy, review, marvel studios, disney plus

(c) Disney Plus

Kamala has big news to share with her family at the start of this episode. Turns out they all knew already, but they couldn’t be happier for her. Bruno gets a hold of her and says Kamran needs her help. They are both being pursued by Damage Control and need a place to hide. Kamala and her friends come up with a plan to help Kamran get somewhere safe. Along the way some difficult choices have to get made. As this season comes to a close life for Kamala is never going to be the same.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free
no normal, ms marvel, tv show, superhero, comedy, review, marvel studios, disney plus

(c) Disney Plus

Ms Marvel ‘No Normal’ is available now on Disney Plus. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x