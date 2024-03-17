A Kitten Goes on a Perilous Journey in ‘The Snowcat Prince’

A magical story gets told in ‘The Snowcat Prince’

I enjoy reading graphic novels. No two are alike and they can take readers on all kind of amazing adventures. When I heard about The Snowcat Prince I was looking forward to reading it. I was able to get a digital copy of this graphic novel and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the plot for The Snowcat Prince here:

Syv is a snowcat and the youngest in a family of princes. When his father dies, Syv and his brothers are all in line for the throne. Eager to become kings themselves and wary of how well-liked Syv has become by the citizens, Syv’s brothers send him on a dangerous quest to find the long-lost magical crown that once belonged to their royal ancestor, the Eldking. Legend says that the snowcat who finds the crown will break the curse on their land and bring great honor to the family. But failure could mark Syv with three black stripes, and he’d be banished forever. Along his journey, Syv will face dangerous beasts, dark powers, and the ever-lurking sand foxes—sworn enemies to the snowcats. But when Syv discovers the truth about the legend of the Eldking and his magical crown, he’ll have to learn the new meaning of honor and find another way to break the curse.

I had a tough time putting this graphic novel down. The story begins with a bit of a history lesson, one that kind of has a tragic end to it. Then we cut to years later, after the king has passed away. A young kitten is given a dangerous quest to try and find a long lost family relic. Along the way they fight deadly monsters and uncover a dark family secret. Yet as this tale comes to a close, something magical ends up happening.

The Snowcat Prince is out now. You can order this graphic novel on Amazon, at Barnes and Noble and on Bookshop.