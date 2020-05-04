Get Daily Email
Learn About an Amazing Artist in 'Pollock Confidential'

Learn About an Amazing Artist in ‘Pollock Confidential’

Find out more about their life and their unique art style in this graphic novel

pollock confidential, arts, photography, comic, graphic novel, Onofrio Catacchio, net galley, review, laurence king publishing

Hear the story of a talented painter in ‘Pollock Confidential’

I have been lucky to read a good amount of graphic novels lately. Rolling Stones in Comics did a great job telling the story of this world famous band. Churchill was a blast to read and told the life of this important historical figure. When I heard about Pollock Confidential I couldn’t wait to read it. I was able to get a digital copy of this graphic novel and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for Pollock Confidential here:

Forceful, tempestuous and visionary – in an incredibly short and turbulent life Jackson Pollock changed painting forever. This vivid graphic novel delves into his pioneering physical approach to making art, highlights the key characters surrounding the New York mid-century art scene, and reveals the intriguing relationship between Pollock’s painting and the covert activities of the Cold War.

This was not a bad graphic novel. It was certainly shorter than I expected it to be. You learn a bit about some of his more famous paintings, and how he came to create them. Yet you don’t learn too much about his earlier days. This story also came to a close rather quickly. In some ways, I wish it was longer so we could have learned more about them. Some people might enjoy this graphic novel, but it won’t be for everyone.

Pollock Confidential comes out tomorrow. You can pre-order this graphic novel on Amazon and at Barnes and Noble.

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

