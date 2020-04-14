Learn all About an Important Historical Figure in ‘Churchill’

I can’t say I know a ton about history. It just wasn’t one of my strongest subjects in school. Yet thanks to movies I have learned about some important historical events. Although I can’t say I loved Darkest Hour, I thought it was not a bad film. So when I heard about Churchill I hoped I would get to read it. I was able to get a digital copy of this graphic novel and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the plot for Churchill here:

Sir Winston Churchill is often referred to as the greatest Briton and is certainly one of the most important and central figures of the 20th century. Containing both his many pitfalls and triumphs, this graphic biography follows Churchill’s upbringing, through his military exploits in World War I and beyond. Best known for his role in the World War II, Churchill presents the Prime Minister’s part in this world-changing conflict and how his handling of it turned him into a political icon. Leading Churchill historian Andrew Roberts contributes additional insight in the foreword and historian François Kersaudy provides a new English-language introduction to provide greater background and supplementary knowledge. Churchill is a unique depiction of the life of Winston Churchill that places his story in the context of the times while enabling the reader to truly visualize the key moments in his life and career.

Reading this graphic novel was a lot of fun. Seeing the early days of this historical figure gave context of where they came from. At an early age they had an idea what they wanted to do, but weren’t entirely sure how to get there. Yet it was in wartime where some of their greatest feats occurred. If you are a fan of this historical figure, then this is a graphic novel you will want to read.

Churchill comes out tomorrow. You can pre-order this graphic novel on Amazon and at Barnes and Noble.