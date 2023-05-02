Get Daily Email
The Good Men Project

Letting the Good Times Roll

Letting the Good Times Roll

as the astounding experiences swirl around me

by

No photo description available.

 

Eight years ago, at this time, I was with friends in New Orleans, attending Jazz Fest. Jewelee, Scott, Chris, Virginia, Loreen and Ron are veterans of this arts, music and cultural event and I was a newbie. I was encouraged to pack for any kind of weather. I brought rain boots which I didn’t need, fortunately, and was able to splash about in sunshine instead. We stayed in a beautiful house, and I slept on a comfy couch. Our days were spent traipsing about, soaking up the ambience, as well as singing and dancing to Cajun, Zydeco, folk and rock music. I indulged in beignets and pralines for the first time and brought home a rainbow hued parasol (see in photo above) that hangs upside down from my spiral staircase. It was a whirlwind trip that remains in my heart all these years later.

Another Philly area friend, Ellen Rosenberg and her husband Randy are long time fest goers and consider NOLA their second home. In the midst of the thousands of people gathered, we found each other. Friend-radar at its finest.

I was looking at photos from that time recently and smiled with delight that I got to experience such joy. I see these folks in my neck of the woods at the XPoNential Music Festival that has some of the same vibe and musical stylings. Instead of being in NOLA, it is in Camden, NJ. Trade ‘wooder ice’ and soft pretzels for beignets.

No photo description available.

As I consider all of the astounding experiences that are swirling around me, I am blown away. I live my once upon a time dreams, full out as I am now writing and speaking, teaching, and traveling, as I have desired for so long. I am attracting over the top amazing beings into my life.

No photo description available.

I consciously enter every interaction with the idea that we will be of benefit to each other, when in the past, I was concerned about mostly what I could do FOR them to impress them and earn love, respect, and credibility. I am less concerned about their approval and more about my own.

 

As I consider where I was 10, 15, 20 years ago, I see that every step I took, every painful occurrence, every dark night of the soul, every moment of despair that I had allowed to threaten to pull me under, prepared me, strengthened me, made me more resiliently real. Although I don’t show that side very often, it is a part of my healing process. It is the place from which I can offer my best gifts to the world, even more than the smiley, happy face. It’s a journey that I am grateful to be taking as I morph into who I am to be.

 

Here is the 2023 line-up for Jazz Fest

 

“Laissez les bons temps rouler- let the good times roll!”

Photos provided by the author.

About Edie Weinstein

Edie Weinstein, MSW, LSW is a colorfully creative journalist, inspiring transformational speaker, licensed social worker, interfaith minister, editor, radio host, BLISS coach, event producer, certified Laughter Yoga Leader, Cosmic Concierge, the author of The Bliss Mistress Guide To Transforming The Ordinary Into The Extraordinary and co-author of Embraced By the Divine: The Emerging Woman’s Gateway to Power, Passion and Purpose. She has also contributed to several anthologies and personal growth books. Edie has interviewed such notables as Ram Dass, Wayne Dyer, Debbie Ford, don Miguel Ruiz, don Miguel Ruiz, Jr. Marianne Williamson, Louise Hay, Grover Washington, Jr. Noah Levine, Shirley MacLaine, Dennis Weaver, Ben and Jerry and His Holiness the Dalai Lama. She calls herself an Opti-mystic who sees the world through the eyes of possibility. Edie writes for The Huffington Post, Psych Central, Beliefnet, Elephant Journal, The Good Men Project, Expanded Family, Meaningful Mom, Happenings Media, as well as a growing number of other venues. Edie is the founder of Hug Mobsters Armed With Love, which offers FREE HUGS events on a planned and spontaneous basis. www.opti-mystical.com

