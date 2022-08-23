Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / A&E / ‘Lightyear’ Is Available Now on Digital

‘Lightyear’ Is Available Now on Digital

This out of this world story is out now on digital and is loaded with some great bonus content

by Leave a Comment

lightyear, computer animated, science fiction, action, adventure, digital, review, pixar animation, walt disney studios

‘Lightyear’ is out now on Digital

I enjoyed all of the Toy Story movies. We saw a group of toys go on many adventures where we learned more about them. In the last movie, we met a new toy and saw someone leave this group for good. When I heard about Lightyear coming to digital I hoped I might get a chance to watch it. I was able to get a digital code for this film and here is what I thought of it.

lightyear, computer animated, science fiction, action, adventure, digital, review, pixar animation, walt disney studios

(c) Walt Disney Studios

You can read the plot for Lightyear here:

Follow the legendary Space Ranger on an intergalactic adventure alongside ambitious recruits, Izzy, Mo and Darby, and his robot companion Sox. As this motley crew embark on their toughest mission yet, they must learn to work as a team to escape the evil Zurg and his dutiful robot army who are never far behind.

lightyear, computer animated, science fiction, action, adventure, digital, review, pixar animation, walt disney studios

(c) Freeform

Overall I had a lot of fun watching this movie. We see Buzz make a grave mistake at the beginning of this film, and they spend years trying to make things right. Along the way those around him change much, and yet the mission keeps ending in failure. Just when it looks to finally be a success, he has a new threat to deal with. As this tale comes to a close life for this crew will never be the same.  ‘Building the World of Lightyear’ showed all the work the crew put in to bring this world to life. ‘The Zap Patrol’ showed the process of making these characters and how some of them changed as this film was being made.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free
lightyear, computer animated, science fiction, action, adventure, digital, review, pixar animation, walt disney studios

(c) Walt Disney Studios

Lightyear is out now on Digital and arrives on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-Ray and DVD September 13th. You can follow this movie on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x