‘Lightyear’ Is Available Now on Digital

I enjoyed all of the Toy Story movies. We saw a group of toys go on many adventures where we learned more about them. In the last movie, we met a new toy and saw someone leave this group for good. When I heard about Lightyear coming to digital I hoped I might get a chance to watch it. I was able to get a digital code for this film and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for Lightyear here:

Follow the legendary Space Ranger on an intergalactic adventure alongside ambitious recruits, Izzy, Mo and Darby, and his robot companion Sox. As this motley crew embark on their toughest mission yet, they must learn to work as a team to escape the evil Zurg and his dutiful robot army who are never far behind.

Overall I had a lot of fun watching this movie. We see Buzz make a grave mistake at the beginning of this film, and they spend years trying to make things right. Along the way those around him change much, and yet the mission keeps ending in failure. Just when it looks to finally be a success, he has a new threat to deal with. As this tale comes to a close life for this crew will never be the same. ‘Building the World of Lightyear’ showed all the work the crew put in to bring this world to life. ‘The Zap Patrol’ showed the process of making these characters and how some of them changed as this film was being made.

Lightyear is out now on Digital and arrives on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-Ray and DVD September 13th. You can follow this movie on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.