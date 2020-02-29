Lion-O and the kittens do Something bad in ‘Prank Call’

They end up discovering a pretty evil object in ‘Prank Call’

Last time on ThunderCats Roar, this team crash landed on a weird planet. When they got there, it turns out someone very evil was in charge of the whole place. They met some peculiar looking robot bears, who agreed to help them build a new lair. Lion-O faced off against Mumm Ra, and somehow made him lose his powers. As this episode came to a close it looked like the adventures for this team had only just begun. Now Lion-O and the Thunder kittens discover a mysterious crystal in ‘Prank Call’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the premise for ‘Prank Call’ here:

Trying to prove to the Thunder kittens that he’s not just some boring old adult (like Tygra), Lion-O ignores his instincts and messes with an obviously evil crystal.

A simple, fun mission takes a bad turn in ‘Prank Call’. All Lion-O wants to prove is that he isn’t some boring adult, and this decision costs the Thunder kittens dearly. Not only do they disappear into this crystal, but Mumm Ra has found a new way to get their powers back. If Lion-O doesn’t come up with a plan fast, the whole planet could be done for. Luckily, with the help of his other teammates they do find a way to avert a terrible crisis, at least for now.

ThunderCats Roar airs Saturday mornings at 10:30 am on Cartoon Network.