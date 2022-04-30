Look at This DC Comics Funko NFT Set

Check out this DC Comics Funko NFT Set

Since the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Wave 1, I have been a fan of the Funko NFT sets. Many of them have turned out great and it has been a blast trying to get the Legendary and Grail cards. Last week a DC Comics NFT set was announced and here is my thoughts on it.

This set really does look amazing. We get to see beloved heroes and villains come to life in many of the Uncommon, Rare and Epic cards. That Batman: Gotham by Gaslight card is wonderful and the detail is truly stunning. The Eradicator also turned out great and the card is full of tons of breath taking details. It made perfect sense to have Batman: Rebirth be the Grail and this is a card people are gonna be clamoring to add to their collection. You can learn more about this NFT set here.

This DC Comics Funko NFT Set goes live Thursday May 5th at 11am PT/ 2pm ET. You can follow Funko on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.