Take a Look at This Eddie Blacklight Exclusive Funko Pop

Look at this Eddie blacklight exclusive Funko Pop

Stranger Things is a popular TV show. Each season we have seen these characters grow and change, and face some deadly foes. Over the years Funko has made a fair amount of Pops and vinyl sodas out of these characters. Recently an Eddie blacklight exclusive Funko Pop was announced and here is my thoughts on it.

Exclusive blacklight Funko Pop

This is a pretty nice looking Pop. The details are quite stunning and help bring a pivotal moment from season 4 to life. The blacklight is a nice touch and fans are gonna want to add this Pop to their collections. You can learn more about this Funko Pop here.

Exclusive blacklight Funko Pop

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

This Eddie blacklight exclusive Funko Pop arrives November 2023. You can follow Entertainment Earth on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Exclusive blacklight Funko Pop