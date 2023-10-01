Get Daily Email
Take a Look at This Eddie Blacklight Exclusive Funko Pop

Take a Look at This Eddie Blacklight Exclusive Funko Pop

Get your first look at this Eddie Blacklight Entertainment Earth exclusive Funko Pop

by

Look at this Eddie blacklight exclusive Funko Pop

Stranger Things is a popular TV show. Each season we have seen these characters grow and change, and face some deadly foes. Over the years Funko has made a fair amount of Pops and vinyl sodas out of these characters. Recently an Eddie blacklight exclusive Funko Pop was announced and here is my thoughts on it.

(c) Funko

Exclusive blacklight Funko Pop

This is a pretty nice looking Pop. The details are quite stunning and help bring a pivotal moment from season 4 to life. The blacklight is a nice touch and fans are gonna want to add this Pop to their collections. You can learn more about this Funko Pop here.

This Eddie blacklight exclusive Funko Pop arrives November 2023. You can follow Entertainment Earth on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

guest

